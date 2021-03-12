St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division SWAT graduation

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office recently held a basic Special Weapons and Tactics school led by members of the Special Operations Division, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The school culminated in a graduating class of 11 deputies who underwent demanding training that consisted of physical fitness activities, firearms training and safety instruction, and classroom time. Deputies were put through various courses of fire that involved tactical maneuvers, critical decision-making while mimicking actual incidents, and tear gas training.

While everyone involved hopes these types of circumstances the deputies were trained for never have to be dealt with in St. Bernard, Sheriff Pohlmann said his department always trains for the possibilities.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/