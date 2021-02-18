St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Chalmette teen

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Chalmette teen whose family has been looking for her since Jan. 15.

Tiani Arrieta-Rodas, 15, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 180 lbs. Tiani, who has run away from home before, was last seen by her family at their home in the 2300 block of Marietta Street in Chalmette.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tiani is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office or 504.271.2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau TIP hotline at 504.271.TIPS or 8477.