St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office receives 20 bicycles from Associated Terminals

Since 2003, Associated Terminals, exclusive operator of the Port of St. Bernard’s marine facilities, has donated bicycles to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to give to St. Bernard Parish children for Christmas.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said the bicycles were delivered to the Sheriff’s Office once again this year, and were presented to the recipients right before Christmas.

Associated Terminals, the largest midstream stevedoring company on the Mississippi River, operates at sites including the Chalmette Slip in St. Bernard Parish, and in Plaquemines Parish and Reserve.

