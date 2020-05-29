St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office activates new criminal activity tip hotline

Citizens who want to share information with detectives about criminal activity pertaining to St. Bernard Parish or any of its residents, can do so anonymously through the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau’s new tip hotline, 504.271. TIPS or 8477, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/