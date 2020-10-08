St. Bernard Schools Raise Money for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Laura

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been incredibly active and devastating. While St. Bernard has been lucky so far this year, with every named storm skirting around the edges of the parish, residents in the southern end of St. Bernard have seen storm surge cause significant flooding even when the storms have made landfall hundreds of miles away. Other communities have not been so lucky. From Texas to Florida, communities along the Gulf of Mexico have been battered by storm after storm with seemingly no end in sight.

One of the most devastating storms to make landfall in 2020 was Hurricane Laura. When Laura first entered the Gulf as a tropical storm, it seemed as though St. Bernard would be forced to contend with the storm’s worst effects, but as the days passed and Laura strengthened into a major category 4 hurricane, it was clear that the parish would dodge the brunt of this powerful storm. However, southwestern Louisiana was not so fortunate. Communities like Cameron and Lake Charles were lashed with intense winds, rain, and storm surge. Instead of resting on their luck, though, residents of St. Bernard set out to assist those victimized by Laura.

