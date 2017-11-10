St. Bernard Schools improve state ranking in final year of current standards

By Jason Browne

Every school but one in the St. Bernard Parish School District maintained or improved its letter grade from the Louisiana Department of Education in the last year before a gritty reboot to the system.

Parish Superintendent Doris Voitier expects district scores across the state to drop in 2018 when a tougher grading system is implemented in an effort to pull Louisiana schools closer to the national average for performance.

