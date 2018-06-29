St. Bernard Salutes America July 4th Celebration

The 34th Annual St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The annual July 4th event will take place on the grounds of the Frederick Sigur Civic Center located at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. There will be fun for all ages including live entertainment, children’s actities, a trackless train rides, a spectacular fireworks show and more.

