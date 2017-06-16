St. Bernard Salutes America’s 33rd Annual 4th of July Celebration

The St. Bernard Salutes America Committee will host its 33rd Annual St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration and Fireworks Display on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds located at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. Admission is free.

Entertainment for the event will include live music by Jason Dorcey from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cypress Pop Trio from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and Karma from 7 to 10 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/