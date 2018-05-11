St. Bernard remembers "icon" Junior Rodriguez

Late St. Bernard Parish President Henry Rodriguez began life as a “Junior” but will be remembered as a political giant.

Rodriguez, who passed away May 3 at the age of 82, entered politics in 1975 and served St. Bernard for more than 30 years, consecutively. During that time, he evolved from police juror to council member to parish president. But his longevity is only part of the story.

Rodriguez will be best remembered for piloting St. Bernard through the overwhelming devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Having worked as a carpenter, construction worker, heavy equipment operator, trapper, commercial fisherman and bar owner prior to his decades in office, Rodriguez was well versed in what the parish had lost and what had to happen during the long crawl back to prosperity.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/