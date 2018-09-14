St. Bernard Port installs new member to Board of Commissioners

Becoming a member of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District’s Board of Commissioners is something Larry M. Aisola Jr. feels passionately about.

“It gives me another opportunity to help in the development of St. Bernard Parish,” said Aisola, a lifelong resident of St. Bernard who resides in Violet.

Aisola, the newest member of the board of commissioners, was installed in August and will serve a five-year term.

Aisola has served as assistant district attorney in St. Bernard Parish since 2014. He also is the founder and managing partner of the Law Office of Larry M. Aisola, Jr., LLC, a litigation firm that serves the state in the area of personal injury, wrongful death, and 18-wheeler injury.

