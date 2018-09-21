St. Bernard Port Commissioner completes tenure on board

Much has changed since the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District purchased and redeveloped the site of the old Kaiser Aluminum plant in the 1980s. While the Port has continued to increase in size and cargo capacity, one thing h as remained the same throughout all the change and growth over the last several decades and that is the service of Elton J. LeBlanc, a longtime member of the Port’s Board of Commissioners. LeBlanc, a charter member of the Port’s commission who has served continuously for the past 37 years, officially ended his tenure in July.

Appointed to the commission by the late Sen. Sammy Nunez in 1981, LeBlanc is the longest serving member of the board, having led as president seven times during his tenure. As a board member, LeBlanc was instrumental in making many of the decisions that have led to the Port’s great success. One such accomplishment is his active involvement in the Port’s purchasing of the land on which it resides

