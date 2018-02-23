Home

St. Bernard Port 2017 Year In Review

Fri, 2018-02-23 16:48 News Staff

The St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District recently released its annual activity report for 2017.

The Port – which encompasses the Arabi, Chalmette and Violet Terminals/Industrial Parks as well as the Meraux and Chalmette Mid-Stream Mooring Facilities – reported an 8.5% increase in overall tonnage and an 8.3% increase in overall vessel traffic since 2016.

