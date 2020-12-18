St. Bernard Parish School District officials receive 600 “windowed” masks from Ochsner

Ochsner kicked off the holiday season this year by donating 600 “windowed” masks to the St. Bernard Public Schools. The clear vinyl window in the center of each cloth mask follows all CDC guidelines but removes one of the traditional drawbacks with mask wearing. The new masks allow those in the classroom to see the lips and facial expressions of the user - important components in the educational process, especially for younger students, special education students and those learning English as a second language.

