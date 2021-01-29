St. Bernard Parish School Board Re-elect President, Vice-president for 2021

The St. Bernard Parish School Board held their elections for president and vice-president for the 2021 calendar year at their January 26 board meeting.

The board unanimously re-elected board member for district 7 Diana Dysart as board president after no other board member was nominated to challenge her.

“I appreciate this honor and look forward to working with my fellow board members toward another year of success,” Dysart said. “I am very blessed to have served St. Bernard in this role.”

The board also unanimously re-elected board member for district 8 Clifford Englande as board vice-president. No one challenged him for this position either.

