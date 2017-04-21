St. Bernard Parish School Board Celebrates Community

The St. Bernard Parish School Board at its annual Celebrating Our School Community Banquet celebrated the contributions and dedication of the people who make the schools great - students, parents, volunteers, support staff, and teachers.

Over 200 people gathered in the gym of Chalmette High School’s Ninth Grade Academy for the event and dinner. The audience got a close look at the impact and achievements of each of the honorees as the mistress of ceremonies, Superintendent Doris Voitier, hosted the event. Entertainment was provided by the Chalmette High School band and choir, and the Chalmette High School ambassadors served the evening’s meal.

