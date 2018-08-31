St. Bernard Parish remember victims of Hurricane Katrina

St. Bernard Parish Government held the 13th Annual Katrina Memorial Ceremony in front of the Katrina Monument located at Shell Beach on August 29, 2018. The Master of Ceremonies, Parish President Guy McInnis, was joined by Councilmembers Wanda Alcon and Monty Montelongo. The ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance by Homeland Security Director John Rahaim and “National Anthem” by Parish Employee Melissa Karter. Prayers were offered by Father Hoang Tuong of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Reverend Carlton Campbell of First Asia Baptist Church.

