St. Bernard Parish Library second prize drawing set for July 19

Just like the Apollo 11 space mission that made history nearly 50 years ago, the St. Bernard Parish Library made history last week when it had to cancel its prize drawings due to Tropical Storm Barry. The library has held an end-of-summer celebration without interruption for as long as the staff’s memory serves. Due to the time constraints of some prizes and in fairness to anyone who may have evacuated for the storm, the library held its first-ever Facebook Live Prize Drawing on Tuesday, July 16 for summer readers who completed their activity sheets by the extended deadline of Monday, July 15. Thanks to numerous sponsors a multitude of prizes ranging from Audubon Zoo/Aquarium/Insectarium passes to Cane’s Gift Baskets, to Jean Lafitte Swamp Tour Passes to “A Universe of Stories’ souvenir items, and more were given away. Winners were not required to be present and were notified by phone.

