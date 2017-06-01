St. Bernard Parish Library "Builds" Excitement for Summer Reading

By Amber Prattini

The 2017 Build a Better World summer reading program is set to begin on June 5.

Registration began at the library’s Chalmette branch this week, where participants received their “blueprints,” or official summer reading bookmarks, activity sheets and events calendar. Young readers will color and cut out a house in conjunction with their activity sheet.

