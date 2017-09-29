St. Bernard Parish Hospital signs 10-year deal with Ochsner

By Jason Browne

Ochsner Health System has signed on to manage St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH)_ for at least the next 10 years.

Ochsner and the St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board announced Sept. 25 that, after a year of interim management, Ochsner will put the full weight of its resources behind SBPH. That includes $2 million in savings since Ochsner signed its initial cooperative endeavor agreement with SBPH in October 2016, installing its Epic electronic medical record system, its remote consulting programs (TeleStroke, TelePsych, eICU) and a multi-specialty clinic offering women’s services and multiple other services that have been absent from the hospital since before Hurricane Katrina. Cardiology, general surgery and pain management programs will be expanded.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/