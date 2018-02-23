St. Bernard Parish Hospital opens Primary and Specialty Care Clinics

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) is pleased to announce the openings of Ochsner Health Center - St. Bernard and Ochsner Specialty Health Center - St. Bernard. Th e clinics, located within the SBPH Medical Offi ce Building at 8050 West Judge Perez Drive, open Monday through Friday.

