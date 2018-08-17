St. Bernard Parish Hospital names Alanna “Lani” Fast Associate Administrator

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) is proud to name Alanna R. Fast, “Lani”, as Associate Administrator. Th e appointment is effective July 30, 2018. In the role, Fast will provide oversight and leadership for the hospital and satellite clinic locations serving Chalmette and New Orleans East. She will report to St. Bernard Parish Hospital CEO, Kim Keene.

Fast has 13 years of healthcare experience, and has worked at Ochsner Health System since 2010. Fast is vastly knowledgeable of healthcare services – working alongside physicians spanning 25 specialties including primary care services in addition to hospital services at Ochsner Medical Center- North Shore. She has extensive expertise in practice acquisitions and alignment. Fast started her career in healthcare marketing and business development, which has enabled Fast to build strong interpersonal relationships with patients, business colleagues, providers, employees, and prospective partners.

