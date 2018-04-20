St. Bernard Parish Coastal Restoration Projects Advance

Two large-scale coastal restoration projects in St. Bernard Parish advanced in the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) process at the CWPPRA Technical Committee Meeting held on Thursday, April 12 in Baton Rouge.

The East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing Project was voted number two in the state and the Bayou Terre-aux- Boeufs Ridge Restoration and Marsh Creation Project was given the number seven ranking. The projects have now officially entered the planning phase and will be considered for Phase 1 (engineering and design) funding in December 2018.

