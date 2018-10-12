St. Bernard Parish Assessor’s Office Deputies Receive Certification Pins at Conference

St. Bernard Parish Assessor Jaylynn Bergeron Turner has announced that two of her staff members, Dawn L. Alphonso and Kenny Tucker, have recently attained their CLDA (“Certified Louisiana Deputy Assessor”) designations from the Louisiana Assessors Association.

Alphonso and Tucker joined deputies from around the state in receiving their certification pins during the Louisiana Assessors Association’s recent 86th annual conference held in New Orleans.

