St. Bernard Officials and Community Partners hold Annual Day at the Legislature Event

St. Bernard Parish Government and its partners in the educational, law enforcement, and business communities held their annual St. Bernard Day at the Legislature event on June 6th on the grounds of the State Capitol.

St. Bernard leaders served up local seafood dishes while visiting with members of the House of Representatives, State Senate, and Governor John Bel Edwards and his staff.

“St. Bernard Day at the Legislature is a great way for our parish leaders to network and interact with representatives, senators, and administration officials who set policies that impact our parish, from coastal protection to the film industry to our critical fishing industry,” said Parish President Guy McInnis.

Also at this year’s event, former St. Bernard Parish Clerk of Court Lena Torres and the late Henry “Junior” Rodriguez, who was a police juror, parish councilman, and parish president, were honored with legislative resolutions recognizing their many years of service to the people of St. Bernard.

“Lena Torres’s seventy years of public service starting in 1940 at the Clerk of Court’s office is nothing short of impressive,” said District 1 State Senator Sharon Hewitt. “Ms Lena’s many years of involvement with numerous civic and charitable endeavors in St. Bernard Parish exemplifies her dedication to the community,” said Senator Hewitt.

