St. Bernard McDonald’s Honors Local Firefighters

On June 28, the McDonald’s of St. Bernard honored our local heros, the St. Bernard Parish firefighters, by giving each of them a thank you card and a coupon for a free meal. “It was our opportunity to say thank you for all of the sacrifice and hard work that our local firefighters put out on a daily basis. We are so appreciative,” says Carrie Read, Director of Marketing.

