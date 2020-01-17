St. Bernard Kiwanis Fnd. awards $25,800 in scholarships for 2019-2020 school year

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard held it’s scholarship meeting on January 7 at Rocky & Carlo’s Sicilian Room. The St. Bernard Kiwanis Foundation awarded checks totaling $12,900, bringing the total scholarship award for the 2019-2020 school year to $25,800.

Gulf Coast Scholarship

The Gulf Coast Scholarship is a one-year scholarship and was awarded by Gus Riess with Gulf Coast Bank to Emily Vu.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/