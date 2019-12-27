St. Bernard kicks off Road Home Lot Planting Program

St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Community Development and District C Councilman Howard Luna has partnered with Common Ground Relief and the Meraux Foundation for a Road Home Lot Planting Program.

The program kicked off this morning with a tree planting at 3109 Volpe Drive in Chalmette. An additional 95 trees will be planted on 34 empty road home lots in Arabi, Chalmette and Meraux. The trees will beautify neighborhoods, absorb storm waters, provide wildlife value and will replace trees lost during Hurricane Katrina.

The tree planting will be under the direction of Common Ground Relief’s Interim Executive Director Britt Aliperti. Student volunteers from Ohio State University will plant the trees as part of the Buck-IServe Program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/