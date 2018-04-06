St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade Set to Roll April 14

The 17th annual St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade will hit the streets of Chalmette, LA on Saturday, April 14. The marchers will begin at 11:00 AM followed by nearly 50 floats, 40+ marching groups and units including dance groups, horse groups, motorcycle units, bands, and much more. The floats will be tossing nearly 500,000 pounds of produce including cabbage, potatoes, onions, carrots, bananas, oranges, lemons, pineapples and more. The parade theme for 2018 will “Celebrate the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s” and thousands of t-shirts, cups and frisbees will be tossed with the parade themed logo.

The parade will start at the St. Bernard Civic Center / Government Complex grounds, will travel West to Dr. Meraux Blvd, make a u-turn and proceed East to Ventura Drive (Today’s Ketch Seafood and Gerald’s Donuts Chalmette) where it will u-turn one final time and proceed back West to the starting point at the St. Bernard Civic Center / Government Complex grounds. The route is approximately 5.5 miles long.

