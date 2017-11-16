St. Bernard Hospital Service District, Ochsner Health System ceremonialize partnership

By Amber Prattini

St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board and Ochsner Health System celebrated the parish’s future of healthcare with their strategic partnership on Wednesday, November 15. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis expressed having quality healthcare and this partnership was the item needed to move the parish forward.

“We are firmly committed to working with the Hospital Board and community leaders to ensure residents of the parish have the convenience of being treated close to home while gaining better access to the depth and breadth of care for which Ochsner is nationally recognized,” President and CEO of Ochsner Health System, Warner Th omas, stated. Th omas also exclaimed he’s excited for “the implementation of epic.”

