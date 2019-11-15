St. Bernard honors veterans with parade and ceremony

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office joined forces with several other agencies, including Parish Government and the Fire Department, to participate in the parish’s annual Veterans Day parade held Nov. 9 in Chalmette. Coordinated by St. Bernard Parish Government, the celebration is held each year to show appreciation for veterans of all branches of the military who have served in the past, as well as those who serve and protect today. Several veterans participated in the parade, as well as school marching groups and Honor Guard, Color Guard and ROTC.

