The St. Bernard Parish Home Mortgage Authority will host a free “Everything About Credit” Seminar on Saturday September 22 at 10 a.m. in the St. Bernard Parish Council Chambers located at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

This seminar will be open to the public.

