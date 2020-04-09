St. Bernard holds Virtual Hour of Prayer

The St. Bernard Parish Council held a virtual hour of prayer on Monday, April 6.

Several local religious leaders joined Council Member at Large East Kerri Callais, Councilman Joshua Moran of District B, Council Member Wanda Alcon of District D, Councilman Fred Everhardt of District E and Parish President Guy McInnis to offer their prayers and encouragement for St. Bernard and the nation during the challenging time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents tuned into the event by watching Cox Channel 76 or ATT U-verse Channel 99 at their homes, and online through St. Bernard Parish Government's Television Live Stream and Facebook Page.

"We all know that prayer works," Parish President Guy McInnis stated. "We know that prayer is needed at this time." McInnis also thanked Callais for spearheading the prayer hour.

