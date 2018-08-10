St. Bernard Government sues to force levee authority to "do its job"

By Jason Browne



St. Bernard Parish Government filed another suit against the Lake Borgne Levee District Aug. 6. Parish President Guy McInnis said the new suit is to force the levee district to “do its job.”

The suit, filed in 34th Judicial District Court, seeks a mandamus directing LBLD to “remove all unwanted vegetation from the drainage canals… skim the bottoms of all drainage canals…to ensure an acceptable level of water flow, and to remove any debris from all of the drainage canals.”

St. Bernard filed a previous suit on June 18 in the 34th JDC asking the court to invalidate the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East’s (the LBLD’s parent organization) June 14 resolution to turn over all internal drainage and pumping responsibility to the parish government effective Jan. 1, 2019.

