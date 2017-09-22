St. Bernard Firefighters participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

St. Bernard Firefighters participated in the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Poydras Plaza in New Orleans.

Prior to the climb, were the presentation of the flag by New Orleans Police Department (NOPD’s) color guard and a parade of bagpipes by the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD).

The climb is held in cities across the United States to honor the police, EMS, and 343 firefighters that were killed in the World Trade Center attacks. The climb consists of 110 floors which is how tall the world Trade towers were. Participants were given a lanyard with a picture of a FDNY member who perished in their rescue attempt. The St. Bernard Firefighters had to wear all protective bunker gear in addition to their SCBAS which are the tanks on their backs. This event is a way to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in trying to save thousands of civilians.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/