St. Bernard expected Nate, waterspout appears instead

By Amber Prattini

St. Bernard Parish was prepared for Hurricane Nate, the fastest-moving storm to cross the Gulf of Mexico, last week.

“We’re gonna expect the worst in St. Bernard Parish and pray for the best,” Parish President Guy McInnis stated at a press conference on Friday, October 6. “Your safety is our top priority.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/