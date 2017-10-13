St. Bernard expected Nate, waterspout appears instead
Fri, 2017-10-13 11:47 News Staff
By Amber Prattini
St. Bernard Parish was prepared for Hurricane Nate, the fastest-moving storm to cross the Gulf of Mexico, last week.
“We’re gonna expect the worst in St. Bernard Parish and pray for the best,” Parish President Guy McInnis stated at a press conference on Friday, October 6. “Your safety is our top priority.”
