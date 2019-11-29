St. Bernard educator Nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

Chalmette High School history teacher Chris Dier has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Dier was nominated by Joni Lacy, manager of Louisiana’s State Teacher of the Year Program, for his dedication to providing an equitable and multicultural education to all students. For the past 10 years, he has engaged students by bringing aspects of their identity and culture to the forefront of their education.

In particular, Dier is dedicated to celebrating students with identities that exist on the margins of dominant narratives to ensure that all voices are magnified and everyone’s potential is realized. He was a Hollyhock Fellow, a program at Stanford University that brings educators together to create more inclusive classrooms. While there, he developed an equity project with the purpose of legitimizing student language.

