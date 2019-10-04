St. Bernard Economic Development Fdn. Tours NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility

St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation’s (SBEDF) Board of Directors recently toured NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility following their September board meeting. The meeting began on the Nunez Community College campus with a presentation by Chancellor Tina Tinney before boarding a bus and traveling under seven miles to the sprawling facility in New Orleans East. Tinney spoke about the importance of equipping the local workforce with the training necessary to close skill gaps and prepare the public for the jobs of tomorrow.

