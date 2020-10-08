Home

St. Bernard Council accepts Land Donation for Trailhead

Thu, 2020-10-08 05:00 News Staff
Justin Walton

At the October 6 St. Bernard Parish Council Meeting, an ordinance that would enable Parish President Guy McInnis and his administration to accept the donation of property right beside the Meraux Valero Refinery passed unanimously.

This property (2814 E. St. Bernard Highway, Meraux) is set to be used for the construction of “The Meraux Valero Trailhead,” which will be a part of the larger “St. Bernard Parish Mississippi River Trail.”

