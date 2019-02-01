St. Bernard Chamber Welcomes New Board Members with Passing of Gavel Ceremony

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Luncheon and Passing of the Gavel Ceremony on Friday, January 25 at Docville Farm. The event, which sought to highlight the success of 2018 and introduce the new directors for the St. Bernard Chamber board, brought together over 150 of St. Bernard Parish and metropolitan region leaders.

As her last act as the 2018 Chairwoman of the St. Bernard Chamber, Kerri Callais called for a vote to approve the 2019 Chamber Officers: Mindy Nunez Airhart as Chairwoman, Elizabeth “Lisa” Borne as Executive Vice Chair, Timothy Doody as Executive Chair of Finance, and David Clements as Executive Chair of Administration. Callais passed the gavel to the 2019 Chairwoman, Mindy Nunez Airhart. Airhart, who has served on the Board of Directors since 2015, said, “2018 was a banner year for our Chamber; I look forward to working with our community partners and stakeholders to ensure another highly successful year for our organization.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/