St. Bernard BWS Celebrates 30 Years

By Amber Prattini

For over 30 years, the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program, Inc. has empowered all survivors of domestic violence through strong programs that promote quality assurance, continuous growth and to live independent lives free from other individual’s power and control.

Executive Director Gail Gowland, board and staff members were recognized for their years of service and awarded with a proclamation at the recent St. Bernard Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

Gowland thanked St. Bernard Government officials for recognizing them and briefly spoke about their history.

The organization was established in June of 1987 under the auspices of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. The founders of the agency were Thelma Deano, Sheriff Jack Stephens, Senator Lynn Dean and wife Jackie.

