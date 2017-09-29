Home

St. Bernard Business & Professional Women’s Club announces Man and Woman of the Year

Fri, 2017-09-29 05:00 News Staff

The St. Bernard Business & Professional Women's Club has selected Frederick J. Sigur, Jr. and Wanda Ansardi Alcon as Man and Woman of the Year for 2017.

Man of the Year

Fredrick J. Sigur, Jr., better known as Fred, is a well-known civic leader in St. Bernard Parish. He has been a resident of St. Bernard Parish since 1951, and is a graduate of Holy Cross High School and Southeastern University.

 

