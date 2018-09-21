St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club annual gala to be held on October 17

St. Bernard Business and Professional Women's Club has selected Sheri James Pohlmann and Lena Torres Nunez as Man and Woman of the Year for 2018. St. Bernard Business and Professional Women's Club will hold its annual gala on October 17, as the parish celebrates National Business Women's Week Oct. 15 through Oct. 19. National Business Women's Week has honored the contributions of working women since 1928. e evening gala, which includes dinner, will be held at the Sigur Civic Center's North Ballroom 8425 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA e honorees were nominated and chosen by BPW members

