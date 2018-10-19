St. Bernard BPW Club celebrates birthday, salutes 2018 Model Working Women

By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

Previously at the October 2 council meeting, government officials issued a proclamation describing October 15 - 19 as “National Business Women’s Week” in St. Bernard Parish. Since 1928, the national observance is held during the third week in October.

The St. Bernard Business and Professional Women Club hosted several activities to acknowledge the vital role women have in the workplace and their community this week.

