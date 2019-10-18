St. Bernard BPW celebrates birthday, announces Model Working Women

The St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club members have been busy this week.

During National Business Women’s Week, an observance held the third week in October; the ladies celebrated their chapter’s 58th birthday and saluted the next Model Working Women on Monday, October 14 at the Crevasse 22 River House.

“Each year our committee selects women who live or work in St. Bernard,” stated BPW President Lisamarie Brandon, “who we believe go above and beyond in the workplace and possess qualities that make them role models.”

