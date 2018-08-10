St. Bernard Alliance for Good Government announce winners

By Amber Prattini

The St. Bernard chapter of Alliance for Good Government has selected Council Member Wanda Alcon as the 2018 Legislator of the Year Award, and Susan Klees for the 2018 Civic Award.

The alliance recognized the two hard-working, community-minded ladies from District D during the Legislator of the Year Awards and Mixer held last month in Metairie.

According to the chapter’s president, Bill Triay, winners are selected by alliance members through secret ballot.

Alcon, a lifelong resident of St. Bernard, ran for the St. Bernard Parish Council seat after her retirement as a judicial assistant. She was elected to represent her district in late 2015.

