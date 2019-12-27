Sports Hall of Fame Accepting Induction and Awards Applications and Resumes for the 25th Annual Banquet

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for induction and awards through January 16. The application form is available at www.stbhof.com. Complete resumes may also be submitted with the application. Please see the website for all current Hall of Fame contact information.

For the latest regarding the Hall of Fame and the 25th Annual Induction and Awards Banquet, please visit the organization on Facebook at the “St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame” page.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/