Special Election proposes millage continuations and renewals

Fri, 2018-04-27 05:00 News Staff

A special election to renew two 10-year Fire District millages and a Parish Library millage will be held this Saturday, April 28.

The two Fire Department millages are for Fire Protection Districts 1 and 2; however St. Bernard Fire Chief Thomas Stone stated in The St. Bernard Voice’s April 13 edition that the taxes, worth an estimated $1.15 million and $550,000 per year, will be factored into the Fire Department’s overall budget.

 

