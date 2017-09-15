Sold on St. Bernard creates custom houses, redevelops neighborhoods

By Amber Prattini amber@thestbernardvoice.com

Stroll through a neighborhood with a Sold on St. Bernard home and you'll see the diference.

Once vacant properties are starting to get some neighbors and become redeveloped themselves. New raised houses on spacious lots with solid wood doors, smooth HardiBoard to add traditional character and shady trees are popping up in Arabi and Chalmette. The interior matches the exterior with high end fixtures, crown molding and a minimum of ten foot ceilings.

The Sold on St. Bernard program was launched by the parish’s Office of Community Development. With the conclusion of the Road Home Program, St. Bernard Parish has acquired numerous former Louisiana Land Trust properties, which were sold to a selected group of builders in bundles to create quality homes.

