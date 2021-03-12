Small Business Resource: The Southern Opportunity and Resilience (SOAR) Fund
SOAR provides flexible, affordable capital and free business support services to small businesses and nonprofits across the south and southeast to help them navigate and rebuild from the COVID-19 economic crisis. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for small businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer full-time employees.
Loans are intended for small businesses and nonprofits that have experienced direct economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns, have fewer than 50 full-time employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue.
The goal of the fund is to support as many small businesses and nonprofits as possible, but not all organizations will be matched with a participating community lender based on each lender’s initial criteria.
