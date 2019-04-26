Six St. Bernard nonprofits to participate in GiveNOLA Day

Multiple St. Bernard Parish charities are taking part in the 2019 GiveNOLA Day initiative from the Greater New Orleans Foundation on May 7.

The St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program, St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, St. Bernard Project Graduation, The Company St. Bernard Community Theatre, Wee Can Know youth ministry and Woodlands Conservancy will all be eligible to receive donations during the one-day fundraiser. More than 750 nonprofit organizations in the 13-parish Greater New Orleans region will participate and can be viewed online at givenola.org.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/